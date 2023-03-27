Gundogan set to leave Man City for Barcelona

Ilkay Gundogan's heart is set on leaving Manchester City for Barcelona in the off-season, claims SPORT.

Barcelona head coach Xavi is eager to land the German midfielder, who scored a double on the final day of last season to clinch City the Premier League title, for his versatility.

The report claims Gundogan feels it is time to move on from Manchester, having joined the club in 2016 with the Blaugrana offering him a two-year deal.

ROUND UP

– Calciomercato claims Inter are plotting a surprise move for Paris Saint-Germain's Lionel Messi during the next transfer window, although they will face opposition from Barcelona.

– Manchester United has an interest in Portugal international striker Goncalo Ramos, per Record. Ramos has a €120million (£105.6m) release clause in his Benfica contract.

– Football Insider reports Chelsea is willing to pay £100m for Napoli forward Victor Osimhen, who is drawing interest from several top clubs.

– Barcelona has urged Dani Olmo not to sign a contract extension with RB Leipzig as the Blaugrana seek to sign him on a free transfer when his deal expires in 2024, according to Mundo Deportivo.

– Arsenal's off-season transfer priority will be Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo, per Football Transfer. The Gunners tried to sign the Ecuadorian in January.

– Atalanta has placed a €40m (£35m) price tag on forward Rasmus Hojland amid interest from Juventus and Arsenal, reports Fichajes.