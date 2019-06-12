Griezmann unsure of LaLiga stay

Griezmann will depart Atletico after five years and the French World Cup winner has been tipped to join Spanish champion Barcelona.

However, PSG has emerged as a possible destination for Griezmann, with uncertainty over star duo Kylian Mbappe and Neymar.

As speculation grows over Griezmann's future, the 28-year-old France international is remaining patient.

"There's a need for patience, as it's still soon," Griezmann said.

"I want my future to be decided more than anyone, but there's a need to wait.

"I don't know if I'll remain in Spain. Maybe in two weeks we'll know something. I just want to play football and have fun."

Griezmann – who was born in France and spent most of his career in Spain – joined Atletico from Real Sociedad in 2014.

Since arriving, Griezmann has won the Europa League, UEFA Super Cup and Supercopa de Espana in Madrid.

Griezmann scored 15 LaLiga goals as Atletico finished second behind Barca in 2018-19, while he netted 21 in all competitions.