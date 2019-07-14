AFCON 2019
Transfers

Griezmann to wear 17 at Barcelona

Barcelona has confirmed Antoine Griezmann will wear No.17, rather than taking the No.7 shirt from Philippe Coutinho.

Getty Images

It had been reported Griezmann could retain the number he wore during his time at Atletico Madrid after sealing a long-awaited move to Camp Nou.

But ahead of his first news conference as a Barca player on Monday (AEST), the LaLiga champion revealed Griezmann, who also wears seven for France, will instead be given the No.17.

Coutinho is reportedly surplus to requirements at Barca as a result of the Griezmann deal, with suggestions he could be used as a makeweight in a move for Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar.

Kia Joorabchian, Coutinho's representative, said that Barca adviser Andre Cury is pushing for Coutinho to be sent to PSG as part of Neymar's potential return.

News Atletico Madrid Barcelona Football Antoine Griezmann Philippe Coutinho
Previous Valencia wins race for Celta Vigo's Gomez
Read
Valencia wins race for Celta Vigo's Gomez
Next

Latest Stories