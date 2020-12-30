Getafe eyes Barca's Alena and Real Madrid's Kubo

Alena, 22, has been unable to establish himself as a regular starter under Ronald Koeman and has made just four appearances for the Blaugrana this season.

Madrid head coach Zinedine Zidane allowed 19-year-old Kubo to join Villarreal on a season-long loan, during which he has made 19 appearances, but it is expected that deal will be cut short.

Getafe president Angel Torres revealed the club's interest in the pair as head coach Jose Bordalas seeks to strengthen his squad next month.

"Kubo wants to come," Torres said. "Yes, the other reinforcement may be Alena. But we are not going to go crazy."