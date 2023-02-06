Galatasaray keen to sign 'world-class' Zaniolo

Amid interest from Serie A champion Milan, Zaniolo outlined his desire to leave Roma last month, but the Italy international irked the club's hierarchy by rejecting a lucrative move to Premier League struggler Bournemouth.

Jose Mourinho described the likelihood of Zaniolo staying at Roma as "unfortunate" shortly before the window closed for most European clubs, but the 23-year-old could yet finalise a move.

Amid reports suggesting Galatasaray is in talks to seal a deal worth over €22million for Zaniolo, Buruk heaped praise upon the Italian.

"Zaniolo is a world-class player," Buruk said after Galatasaray's 2-1 win over Trabzonspor.

"He is a player we would like to see in the squad, even if we don't exactly know his relationship with Roma.

"But if you ask me, 'do you want to see him in the team?' Of course, I'd like to have him."