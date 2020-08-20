Fulham snaps up former Milan target Robinson

Robinson has moved to Craven Cottage from beleaguered League One club Wigan Athletic for an undisclosed fee, reportedly in the region of £2million.

The United States international – who was born in Milton Keynes and came through Everton's academy system - has signed a four-year contract with the Premier League newcomer.

Words of greeting! 🤝@Antonee_Jedi gives his first interview as a Fulham player.#RAMPANT — Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) August 20, 2020

Milan had seemingly been set to sign the 23-year-old in the previous transfer window, only for the deal to collapse at the last minute after he had already travelled to Italy.

However, Robinson will now get the chance to play in the English top flight instead, revealing it was an "easy decision" to commit to Fulham following a conversation with manager Scott Parker.

"I am made up to be a Fulham player. I was really excited to get down here and get everything signed," he told his new club's website.

"I heard a few days ago that Scott Parker was interested in me and wanted to speak to me personally. We had a zoom call and he was really keen to get the deal done and for me to be a Fulham player.

"Fulham play a really nice style of football and I can see myself fitting in perfectly. As soon as I heard of the ambitions of the club it was an easy decision for me."

Fulham was promoted from the Championship via the play-offs, beating Brentford in the final, while Wigan suffered relegation after being hit with a 12-point penalty for going into administration.