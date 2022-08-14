Forest completes Dennis and Kouyate double swoop

Nigeria striker Dennis scored 10 Premier League goals for Watford last term but could not prevent the Hornets from being relegated to the Championship.

Dennis played in Watford's first two matches of the campaign but was not involved against Burnley on Friday and has now signed for Forest in a reported £20million deal.

Premier League new boy Forest later confirmed free transfer signing of Kouyate, who had been without a club since leaving Crystal Palace at the end of last season.

Kouyate brings plenty of top-flight experience to the City Ground having made 147 appearances for West Ham before joining Palace and playing 141 games for the Eagles.

Earlier this year, Kouyate helped Senegal to Africa Cup of Nations glory and played his part in securing qualification for this year's World Cup in Qatar.

Dennis and Kouyate became Forest's 13th and 14th signings of the transfer window, joining the likes of Dean Henderson, Jesse Lingard and Taiwo Awoniyi at the East Midlands club.

Brighton and Hove Albion striker Neal Maupay has also been linked with a switch to Forest.

Forest began its return to the Premier League with a 2-0 defeat at Newcastle United last weekend and welcome West Ham on Monday (AEST).