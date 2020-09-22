LaLiga is back!
Ex-United prodigy Ravel Morrison joins ADO Den Haag

Ravel Morrison is set to play for his 11th professional club after Eredivisie club ADO Den Haag took a punt on the ex-Manchester United man.

Morrison, an ex-England Under-21 international, was praised by Alex Ferguson as one of the finest talents he had ever seen.

But struggles for form and fitness, along with off-field issues, mean the 27-year-old is now set to play for his 11th professional club in a sixth country.

After briefly suggesting he might realise his considerable promise at West Ham during the 2013-14 season, loan spells at Birmingham City, Queens Park Rangers and Cardiff City followed.

Morrison then took his talents outside the UK, briefly turning out for Lazio, Mexican club Atlas and Swedish outfit Ostersunds.

Sheffield United brought him back to the Premier League but, following another temporary stint at Middlesbrough, he was released in July.

"I have a very positive impression of this club," Morrison said of ADO, who have lost their opening two games of the Eredivisie season. 

"I hope to be able to have a lot of playing minutes here. I had to have quite a bit of patience last season and football is really my passion. 

"I would also like to show that to the fans. I hope to be of further value with my creativity and dribbles."

ADO travel to face Feyenoord this weekend.

