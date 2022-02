Gbamin joined the Toffees from Mainz in 2019, but the Ivorian midfielder has made just three starts for Everton after a number of injury issues since arriving at Goodison Park.

Although the transfer window for most of Europe closed at the end of January, Russian Premier League sides are allowed to sign players until 22 February.

CSKA is in fourth place in the Russian league, eight points behind leader Zenit Saint Petersburg.