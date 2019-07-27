Eintracht Frankfurt signs Rode from Dortmund

Rode spent the second half of last season on loan at Eintracht, making 20 appearances in all competitions.

Last season's UEFA Europa League semi-finalist has now sealed a permanent deal for the midfielder, with no transfer fee disclosed by either side.

Rode spent four years in Frankfurt earlier in his career before joining Bayern Munich for a short spell in 2014.

"I've seen how strong Eintracht have become in the last six months," Rode said. "I'm happy to remain a part of that."

Rode could, however, miss the start of the new Bundesliga season as he is still recovering from a knee injury sustained in the UEFA Europa League last-four tie against eventual winner Chelsea.