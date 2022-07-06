Dortmund signs Haller as Haaland replacement

The 28-year-old joins the Bundesliga side following the sale of Erling Haaland to Manchester City, with Dortmund also landing exciting forward Karim Adeyemi from RB Salzburg earlier in the transfer window.

After a disappointing stint in the Premier League with West Ham, Haller excelled in the Netherlands with Ajax during a prolific 18-month spell that included 11 goals in just eight Champions League appearances in the 2021-2022 season.

That included a four-goal haul in Ajax's first group-stage match against Sporting, as well as goals in both of their fixtures against Dortmund.

All in all, he scored in all but one of Ajax's Champions League matches – the exception being a 1-0 defeat to Besiktas in the second leg of the last 16.

Haller also finished top of the Eredivisie scoring charts with 21 goals last term and has history in Germany, where he scored 33 goals and registered 19 assists during a two-season stint with Eintracht Frankfurt.

Dortmund confirmed Haller's arrival on its official website on Thursday, with the Cote d'Ivoire international to take Haaland's number nine shirt from this coming season.

"We are very pleased that we were able to sign Sebastien Haller, a seasoned center-forward who recently caused a sensation in the Champions League, but who also knows the Bundesliga in particular and has already proven his class and high finishing quality there," Dortmund's new sports director Sebastian Kehl said.

"The overall package is very promising. Sebastien has a high level of physical presence and is also very resilient physically. With his experience, he can give our young players support and stability on the offensive. In the talks with us, he made it clear that he would like to achieve something with BVB."

Dortmund begin the new season with a DFB-Pokal clash against 1860 Munich on 27 July (AEST), with its Bundesliga campaign starting at home against Bayer Leverkusen on 7 August.