Dortmund agrees deal for Hummels return

Mats Hummels is set to return to Borussia Dortmund in a deal worth a reported €38million after a transfer agreement with Bayern Munich was announced.

Official: Mats Hummels is set to join Borussia Dortmund. pic.twitter.com/FgV4Bjopfl — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) June 19, 2019

Hummels is set to return to Borussia Dortmund from Bayern Munich, joining former team-mate Mario Gotze back at Signal Iduna Park.

Hummels and Gotze were both part of the Dortmund teams that won back-to-back Bundesliga titles under Jurgen Klopp, so Lucien Favre will hope they can lead BVB back to the top.

Deals between the two German giants are not very common, but there have been some high-profile examples of players to feature for both Bayern and Dortmund.