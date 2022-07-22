Dani Alves to contunie playing in Mexico

Alves re-joined Barca last year and, after registering in January, went on to make 14 LaLiga appearances for Xavi's team.

The defender made 13 starts in Spain's top flight and scored one goal, as he returned to Camp Nou after spells with Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain and Sao Paulo in his native Brazil.

Alves is now heading back across the Atlantic to join Liga MX side Pumas, which teased the signing on its Twitter account on Friday (AEST).

A video showing the club's mascot arriving at Pumas' stadium concluded with the caption "Dani, we wait for you." Alves is expected to arrive in Mexico this weekend to finalise his move.