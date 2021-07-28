Chelsea signs former Fulham goalkeeper Bettinelli

The goalkeeper made 120 appearances over a decade at Craven Cottage but will now provide back-up to Edouard Mendy and Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Bettinelli, 29, will replace Willy Caballero, who left Chelsea as a free agent after just two appearances in all competitions last season.

Marcus Bettinelli has today joined Chelsea on a two-year contract. ✍️ — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) July 28, 2021

The new man has limited top-flight experience, having made his Premier League debut for Fulham against Burnley in August 2018. That game started a run of seven league starts under Slavisa Jokanovic.

Bettinelli's form over that stretch earned a call-up to Gareth Southgate's England squad, though he did not make an appearance for the Three Lions.

On moving to Stamford Bridge, Bettinelli said: "It's always been a special club. I know the area very well so it's been a dream of mine to come over to this side and it's finally happened.

"There were some talks a few years ago when I was a bit younger and for whatever reason that didn't come about but I'm here now.

"I'm really excited to be involved and looking forward to trying to impress and help the team as much as I can."