Raphinha, who is managed by former Blues player Deco, had been the subject of interest from LaLiga giant Barcelona and Manchester United.

Chelsea and Leeds have reached full agreement for Raphinha! Official bid accepted around Β£60/65m [add ons included]. Main part of amount to be paid immediately. It’s done between clubs. πŸš¨πŸ”΅ #CFC



Talks now ongoing on player side on personal terms and contract. Boehly, on it. pic.twitter.com/gNbc4HbrTa β€” Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 28, 2022

But Chelsea, which has also been linked with a bid for Manchester City's Raheem Sterling, is believed to have won the race for the emerging Selecao star, with a deal believed to be in the region of Β£60-65 million.