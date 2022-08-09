SPFL IS BACK!
Chelsea linked with world record bid for Fofana

Is Chelsea ready to throw open the wallet for one last major splash before the transfer window closes?

Chelsea is in the market to bolster its defence after the exits of Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen.

Thomas Tuchel's side has already added Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli for £35million.

The Blues are eager to add another centre-back to their ranks before the closure of the transfer window.

BLUES TO MAKE WORLD-RECORD BID FOR FOFANA

Chelsea is preparing to make a world-record offer for Leicester City's French defender Wesley Fofana, reports Football London.

The Blues' bid would be the highest fee paid for a defender, having had a previous offer declined by the Foxes.

It is believed Chelsea's previous bid was £70m with Leicester insisting he is not for sale. Harry Maguire, sold by Leicester to Manchester United, holds the record for a defender at £80m.

ROUND-UP

– Manchester United is closing in on a deal for Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot, having reached an agreement with the Italian club for an initial £15m fee, according to The Guardian. France international Rabiot is in the final year of his contract with Juventus.

– 90min reports that United target Benjamin Sesko is close to agreeing to a deal with German club RB Leipzig. The report claims that 19 year-old Slovenian forward Sesko will move from Salzburg to Leipzig in 2023.

– United has also reached out to Real Betis on Guido Rodriguez's status according to AS, while the Red Devils are still considering Lazio's Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, reports The Telegraph.

– Tottenham has reached an agreement with Udinese for winger Destiny Udogie for more than €20m, claims Fabrizio Romano. Udogie, however, will still on loan at Udinese this season.

– Monaco is keen on signing Manchester United defender Eric Bailly on loan, claims L'Equipe. The Ligue 1 club wants the Ivorian, who is under contract until 2024, with an option to buy.

– Fiorentina will rival Villarreal for the signature of Tottenham's Giovani Lo Celso, according to Gianluca Di Marzio. The Argentina international spent time on loan with Villarreal last season.

Valencia will revive its interest in Tottenham's Bryan Gil after Goncalo Guades's move to Wolves, claims Diario AS.

The Telegraph claims Milan has re-opened talks with Chelsea's Moroccan winger Hakim Ziyech who has been transfer listed.

