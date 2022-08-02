Chelsea agrees deal for Villa teen Chukwuemeka

Villa has allowed the 18-year-old to travel to London in order to discuss personal terms before undergoing a medical.

He featured 12 times for Villa in the Premier League last season, with 10 of those appearances coming off the bench.

Austrian-born Chukwuemeka played a key role for England as they won the 2022 European Under-19 Championship at the start of last month, scoring three times in five games, including an extra-time goal in the 3-1 final win over Israel.

Chukwuemeka now makes the move to Stamford Bridge, where he will look to earn minutes in a midfield that already features the likes of Mateo Kovacic, Jorginho and World Cup winner N'Golo Kante.

Chelsea is also close to the signing of Chicago Fire goalkeeper Gaga Slonina.

Fire coach Ezra Hendrickson said at the weekend there was "something very close to happening", although the 18-year-old keeper is set to return to MLS on loan until January.

Brighton and Hove Albion left-back Marc Cucurella – a prominent target for Manchester City – is also reportedly in line for a move to Thomas Tuchel's side.