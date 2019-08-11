LaLiga
Transfers

Chadli joins Anderlecht on loan from Monaco

Belgium international Nacer Chadli has joined Anderlecht on a season-long loan from Ligue 1 side Monaco.

Getty Images

The 30-year-old arrived at Stade Louis II from West Bromwich Albion ahead of the 2018-2019 campaign but was restricted to just 22 appearances in all competitions.

He was an unused substitute for the opening-day defeat to Lyon on Saturday (AEST) and will now link up with Belgium team-mate Vincent Kompany, who took over as Anderlecht's player-manager in May, with Monaco confirming the loan deal on its official website.

Former Manchester City captain Kompany has endured a difficult start to the season with his side picking up just two points from its opening three Belgian First Division A games.

Chadli, who has made 51 appearances for Belgium, has also enjoyed spells with Tottenham Hotspur, FC Twente and AGOVV Apeldoorn.

News Anderlecht Football
Previous Dortmund's Toprak joins Werder Bremen on loan
Read
Dortmund's Toprak joins Werder Bremen on loan
Next

Latest Stories