Brentford signs Hickey from Bologna for record fee

The 20-year-old's arrival on a four-year deal, which also includes a series of add-ons, was officially confirmed by Brentford on Saunday (AEST).

Hickey spent two years in Serie A with Bologna after arriving from Scottish side Hearts and played 48 times in all competitions, 36 of those appearances coming last season.

He scored five goals and assisted one more in the Italian top flight last term and his form was rewarded with the first of four caps for the Scotland national side in March.

Among Serie A defenders in the 2021-2022 season, only Domenico Criscito (six) and Nahuel Molina (seven) of Genoa and Udinese respectively scored more goals.

The fee paid by Brentford eclipses the £13.5 million ($23.7 million) splashed out to sign Kristoffer Ajer last year as it gears up for a second campaign of Premier League football.

"I am very pleased that we have managed to sign Aaron. What he has already achieved in his career is very impressive," Bees boss Thomas Frank said.

"He is only 20 and has played a full season in Scotland as well as almost two seasons in Serie A.

"Aaron is a rare thing in modern football in that he is equally good with both feet. He is technically very sound and is good when he has the ball in tight areas.

"He is an attacking full-back that has good creativity, he is a great crosser of the ball, and scored goals in Serie A last year."

Hickey becomes the first signing of the window for Brentford, which is also rumoured to be in the market for a new midfielder after Christian Eriksen's short-term contract expired at the end of last season.