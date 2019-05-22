LaLiga
Transfers

Borussia Dortmund signs Leverkusen star Brandt

Julian Brandt has agreed to join Borussia Dortmund on a five-year contract and says he has "a very good feeling" about the move.

Bongarts

Thorgen Hazard latest star to join Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund has signed Julian Brandt from Bayer Leverkusen for a reported fee of €25million.

 

Borussia Dortmund Bayer Leverkusen Bundesliga Transfers Julian Brandt
Previous Hazard completes Borussia Dortmund move
Read
Hazard completes Borussia Dortmund move
Next

Latest Stories