Borussia Dortmund signs Leverkusen star Brandt May 22, 2019 16:09 Julian Brandt has agreed to join Borussia Dortmund on a five-year contract and says he has "a very good feeling" about the move. Bongarts Thorgen Hazard latest star to join DortmundBorussia Dortmund has signed Julian Brandt from Bayer Leverkusen for a reported fee of €25million. 😏 Zwei Tage, drei Transfers. pic.twitter.com/DGvZEWeawi — Borussia Dortmund (@BVB) May 22, 2019 🎥 Die ersten Aussagen von @JulianBrandt in 🖤💛! 🔥 #WirHabenBRANDT 🔥 pic.twitter.com/tvsYVpF4G2 — Borussia Dortmund (@BVB) May 22, 2019 Borussia Dortmund Bayer Leverkusen Bundesliga Transfers Julian Brandt