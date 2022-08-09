SPFL IS BACK!
Boca signs former Man United goalkeeper Romero

Boca Juniors has completed the signing of goalkeeper Sergio Romero on a free transfer.

Romero, who spent six years at Manchester United between 2015 and 2021, has signed a two-year deal with what he called "the biggest club in Argentina".

The 35-year-old started his senior career with Racing Club in Argentina, but moved to Europe, with AZ, in 2007.

Romero, who last played for Argentina in 2018, played for Sampdoria and Monaco prior to joining United, where he was a back-up to David de Gea.

He spent last season at Venezia, making 16 league appearances, though could not help the team avoid relegation to Serie B.

>