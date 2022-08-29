Birmingham signs Hannibal, posts epic unveiling

The Tunisia international, who has made three senior appearances for United since making his bow at the end of the 2020-2021 season, is the latest player to make a temporary exit from Old Trafford.

Mejbri follows goalkeeper Dean Henderson and defenders Alex Telles and Eric Bailly as additional departures.

Birmingham's social media accounts celebrated the signing for John Eustace's side with an edited poster for the 1991 film 'The Silence of the Lambs', playing on the 19 year-old's shared name with the character Hannibal Lecter.

A clutch of pre-season appearances during the club's tour of the Far East and Australia suggested an increased role under Erik Ten Hag for Mejbri, but the teenager will now look to gain first-team minutes at St Andrew's instead.

The move will likely bolster the 19 year-old's hopes of cementing his place in the Tunisia squad for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, with the 16-cap international hoping to feature at the end-of-year tournament.