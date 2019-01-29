Benatia makes move from Juventus to Al-Duhail

Benatia, 31, leaves Europe for the first time in his career, with Juve confirming the move.

The fee is expected to be paid in two instalments by October 2019 and may increase a further €2m, the club said in a statement.

Benatia initially arrived at Juve on loan from Bayern Munich in 2016 before the club made the move permanent the following year.

The Morocco international won two Serie A titles and two Coppa Italia crowns during his time with the club.

Al-Duhail are six-time top-flight champion in Qatar and sit second through 15 games this season, now strengthening what is already the best defence in the competition.