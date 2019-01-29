LaLiga
Benatia makes move from Juventus to Al-Duhail

Juventus defender Medhi Benatia has made an €8million move to Qatari club Al-Duhail after two and a half seasons with the Serie A giant.

Benatia, 31, leaves Europe for the first time in his career, with Juve confirming the move.

The fee is expected to be paid in two instalments by October 2019 and may increase a further €2m, the club said in a statement.

Benatia initially arrived at Juve on loan from Bayern Munich in 2016 before the club made the move permanent the following year.

The Morocco international won two Serie A titles and two Coppa Italia crowns during his time with the club.

Al-Duhail are six-time top-flight champion in Qatar and sit second through 15 games this season, now strengthening what is already the best defence in the competition.

