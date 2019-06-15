Beckham's Inter Miami makes Icardi offer

Icardi is out of favour in Milan and could be set for a switch to the sunny beaches of south Florida, according to Argentine news agency Telam.

Icardi was stripped of the Inter captaincy in 2018-2019 and new head coach Antonio Conte is reportedly determined to sell the striker.

With Icardi's future in Milan uncertain amid apparent interest from Serie A champion Juventus, a move to Miami for the 2020 season could tempt the 26-year-old and his family.

Inter's determination to part with Icardi is so it can reportedly free up funds to sign Romelu Lukaku from Manchester United. However, Corriere dello Sport claims the Italian club has rejected the possibility of a player exchange as the Red Devils look to include centre-back Milan Skriniar in a potential swap deal.

Meanwhile, The Sun has reported that Arsenal is ramping up its efforts to raise funds by selling maligned playmaker Mesut Ozil. The Gunners failed to qualify for the UEFA Champions League again and Unai Emery is looking to continue his rebuild since taking over from Arsene Wenger.

LaLiga champion Barcelona is willing to offer €25 million ($40.7 million) to sign Borussia Dortmund left-back Raphael Guerreiro, according to Sport. Barca wants to provide competition for Jordi Alba.

According to le10sport, Ligue 1 holder Paris Saint-Germain is interested in Ajax and Brazil star David Neres, who is on international duty at the Copa America. PSG has also reportedly made an enquiry for Napoli captain Lorenzo Insigne, La Gazzetta dello Sport claims.

The Daily Mail reports Tottenham Hotspur is not looking to sign Sporting CP midfielder Bruno Fernandes, who is believed to be a target for Spurs' Premier League rival Manchester United.