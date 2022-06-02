Bayer Leverkusen signs talented teenager Hlozek

WATCH the Bundesliga LIVE & ONLY on beIN SPORTS | 2-week free trial
The 19-year-old moves from Sparta Prague, where he scored 34 goals in 105 games across four seasons in the Czech Liga.
Leverkusen is reported to have paid €13million for Hlozek, who was also linked with Sevilla.
🚨 TRANSFER NEWS 🚨— Bayer 04 Leverkusen (@bayer04_en) June 2, 2022
19-year-old Adam Hložek joins the Werkself on a five-year deal.
Welcome to your new home Adam! pic.twitter.com/8Y2BNY0Llu
He boosts Gerardo Seoane's options going forward ahead of the 2022-2023 campaign, when Leverkusen will return to the Champions League.
It has also committed leading scorer Schick to a new contract, although Florian Wirtz remains out following an ACL tear and Moussa Diaby has been linked with a move away.