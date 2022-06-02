Bayer Leverkusen signs talented teenager Hlozek

The 19-year-old moves from Sparta Prague, where he scored 34 goals in 105 games across four seasons in the Czech Liga.

Leverkusen is reported to have paid €13million for Hlozek, who was also linked with Sevilla.

19-year-old Adam Hložek joins the Werkself on a five-year deal.



19-year-old Adam Hložek joins the Werkself on a five-year deal.

Welcome to your new home Adam!

He boosts Gerardo Seoane's options going forward ahead of the 2022-2023 campaign, when Leverkusen will return to the Champions League.

It has also committed leading scorer Schick to a new contract, although Florian Wirtz remains out following an ACL tear and Moussa Diaby has been linked with a move away.