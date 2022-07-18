Lewandowski, who turns 34 next month, netted 50 goals in all club competition this past season, making it seven consecutive seasons with at least 40 goals.

He has also scored a combined 33 goals across his past three Champions League campaigns – seven more than his closest challenger, Real Madrid's Karim Benzema with 26.

With Bayern facing the prospect of keeping an unhappy player and then losing the Poland captain on a free transfer next year, it instead elected to cash in and grant Lewandowski's wish to join Barca.

The Catalan club has been hampered by financial difficulties but managed to put together a bid reportedly worth €50million which has been enough to convince Bayern to part company with their superstar forward.

Barcelona announced on Saturday an agreement in principle had been reached for Lewandowski, with completion of the deal contingent on him passing a medical and contracts being signed.