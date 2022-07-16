Barca-bound Lewandowski posts goodbye message

The Poland international is set to sign a four-year contract with Barcelona, ending months of speculation over his future at Sabener Strasse.

The two-time European Golden Shoe winner had been adamant on his desire to leave Bayern after protracted negotiations to extend his contract past the end of the upcoming season.

With the 33-year-old set to join the Barcelona squad on its tour in the United States, he extended his gratitude to Bayern, where he won the Bundesliga title in each of his eight seasons, along with a UEFA Champions League and FIFA Club World Cup.

"I would like to thank my teammates, staff members, club management and everyone who has always supported me and made it possible for us to win trophies for FC Bayern," Lewandowski posted on his Instagram account.

"I am proud of what we have achieved together. Above all, I would like to thank the fans because it is you who make FC Bayern the special club that it is. I'm privileged to have spent eight wonderful years with this club and its fans and it will remain in my heart forever."

Scoring 344 goals for Bayern in 375 matches across all competitions, Lewandowski is Barcelona's fourth off-season signing despite the club's much-publicised financial difficulties, joining Franck Kessie, Andreas Christensen and Raphinha.

Lewandowski scored 50 goals across all competitions last season but announced at the end of the campaign that he wished to leave Bayern and would not be signing a new contract with the Bundesliga champion.

With Bayern facing the prospect of keeping an unhappy player and then losing the Poland captain on a free transfer next year, it has elected to cash in and grant Lewandowski's wish to join Barca.

Lewandowski returned to Munich for pre-season training on 12 July but all parties were said to want an agreement to have been made prior to Bayern's own tour of the United States.

"I will come back and say goodbye to all the employees properly. I didn't have much time to prepare for it now," Lewandowski said prior to his farewell message being posted.

"These eight years were special and you don't forget that. I had a great time in Munich. I will fly soon. But after the training camp I will come again and say goodbye properly and organise a few things.

"I said goodbye to the guys on the pitch today. I wasn't worried about an injury in training. Something can happen to me at home. I wanted to keep fit and so I trained with the boys again."

Bayern, meanwhile, brought in Sadio Mane from Liverpool earlier in the window, in essence replacing Lewandowski already, while it is expected also to sign defender Matthijs de Ligt from Juventus.