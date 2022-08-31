Balotelli joins Swiss club FC Sion

The 32-year-old spent last season with Adana Demirspor after leaving Monza, scoring 18 Turkish Super Lig goals

Much-travelled frontman Balotelli will be able to tick off another country he has played club football in, having sealed a move to Sion on Thursday (AEST).

🎁 Pour bien finir la soirée, quoi de mieux que la mise en vente des maillots floqués Balotelli ? 🤩



C’est ici que ça se passe ⤵️#FCSion #TousEnsemble❤️🤍 — FC Sion (@FCSion) August 31, 2022

Sion sporting director Barthelemy Constantin said: "Mario Balotelli will bring us a lot offensively since he comes out of a full season and arrives with us with confidence.

"He is the kind of striker we needed, with great determination. It is an honour to have him with us."

The former Inter, Manchester City and Milan man had been linked with a move to LaLiga club Valencia.

Sion are sixth in the Swiss Super League with eight points from six matches.