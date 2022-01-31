Aussie ace Kuol joins SV Sandhausen on loan

Kuol was snapped up by Bundesliga side Stuttgart after one year with A-League side Central Coast Mariners, and showing some promise, the 20 year-old has struggled for regular game time.

The dynamic forward is hoping for a chance to prove himself with more minutes at SV Sandhausen, where he will play on loan for the remainder of the season.

Kuol has become the latest Australian to head to the German second division, joining St. Pauli star Jackson Irvine and Dynamo Dresden's Brandon Borrello.