Forest will reportedly pay Atleti an initial £4.2million (€5m) loan fee for Lodi, who has also renewed his deal with the LaLiga club until 2026.

Lodi becomes promoted Forest's 18th signing of a busy transfer window.

The Brazil international joined Atleti from Athletico Paranaense in June 2019 and has made 84 appearances in the Spanish top flight, scoring four goals and adding six assists.

The 24 year-old was part of Atleti's title-winning squad in the 2020-2021 season, and will be targeting a spot in Brazil's World Cup party after winning 15 senior international caps.

Lodi represents one of the most high-profile signings made by Forest, with Steve Cooper conducting a full-scale rebuild of his squad since gaining promotion.

Cooper's team has made a respectable start to its first top-flight campaign since 1998-2099, earning a win over West Ham and a draw against Everton between losses to Newcastle United and Tottenham.

Atleti is reportedly targeting Spurs' Sergio Reguilon as a replacement for Lodi, with Diego Simeone declaring that he was not put off by the Spain international's past association with rival Real Madrid.