Atleti challenges Griezmann's Barcelona transfer

Atletico Madrid is challenging Antoine Griezmann's transfer to Barcelona as it insists the Catalans should have paid €200million to activate his release clause, not €120m.

Comunicado oficial sobre la rescisión unilateral del contrato que vincula a Antoine Griezmann con nuestro club https://t.co/FvqvTMH55j — Atlético de Madrid (@Atleti) July 12, 2019

"Atlético de Madrid believes that the amount deposited is insufficient to meet its rescission clause, since it is obvious that the commitment of the player and the Football Club Barcelona was closed before the aforementioned clause was reduced from 200 to 120 million euros," Atleti's statement read. "It was also prior to the date on which the clause was modified the communication that the player made on May 14 announcing his disengagement from the club.

"Atlético de Madrid believes that the termination of the contract occurred before the end of last season due to events, acts and demonstrations carried out by the player and that is why he has already started the procedures he considered appropriate for the defense of his rights and interests legitimate."