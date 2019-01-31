AS Monaco And Valencia Enter Bids For Chicharito

LaLiga
Valencia and AS Monaco have entered bids for West Ham's Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez, according to reports

Reuters

Valencia and West Ham United are $4 million apart on a deal for forward Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez, according to Marca .

Los Che want Hernandez for his scoring abilities and his La Liga experience but the Hammers would require a formal proposal to buy the player rather than a loan deal.

West Ham continues to look for between €12 million and €15m ($13.3m and $17.1m) for Mexico's all-time leading scorer. Valencia currently has €8m on the table.

Monaco has joined the race for the 30 year-old as well and is prepared to give up €12m - but Valencia believes it has the upper hand as Chicharito's preferred destination.

West Ham has also reportedly rejected a $9 million offer from Real Betis.

 

 

