AS Monaco And Valencia Enter Bids For Chicharito

Valencia and West Ham United are $4 million apart on a deal for forward Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez, according to Marca .

Los Che want Hernandez for his scoring abilities and his La Liga experience but the Hammers would require a formal proposal to buy the player rather than a loan deal.

West Ham continues to look for between €12 million and €15m ($13.3m and $17.1m) for Mexico's all-time leading scorer. Valencia currently has €8m on the table.

Monaco has joined the race for the 30 year-old as well and is prepared to give up €12m - but Valencia believes it has the upper hand as Chicharito's preferred destination.

West Ham has also reportedly rejected a $9 million offer from Real Betis.