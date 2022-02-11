Arsenal lands MLS goalkeeper of the year Turner

WATCH FULL MATCH REPLAYS and more via Arsenal TV ONLY on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

The United States goalkeeper will formally complete his move to the Gunners after he passes a medical, but that is all that stands between the 27-year-old and a switch to the Premier League.

Foxborough, Massachusetts ➡️ London, England.



The #NERevs have agreed to a Summer transfer of @headdturnerr to join @Arsenal in June of 2022. — New England Revolution (@NERevolution) February 11, 2022

It marks a major step in Turner's career, with a fee of £7.5 million ($14.3 million) reportedly agreed as Mikel Arteta brings in a player who was goalkeeper of the year in Major League Soccer last season, and one who will provide competition for Aaron Ramsdale.

Previous winners of the MLS award include Brad Friedel, Tim Howard and Zack Steffen, who all moved on to the Premier League.

A statement from Revolution read: "The New England Revolution have agreed to terms for goalkeeper Matt Turner to join Arsenal of the English Premier League in a summer transfer for an undisclosed fee pending completion of a medical."

He will remain at Gillette Stadium for now and is free to play for New England in the CONCACAF Champions League as well as the early stages of the 2022 MLS season, which begins later this month.

New Jersey-born Turner was not picked by any MLS side in the 2016 SuperDraft, but New England signed him up after a successful trial, since when he has established himself in MLS and gone on to international honours.

He has 16 caps to date for the US national team, keeping 11 clean sheets across those games.