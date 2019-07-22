ICC
Ajax brings in Edson Alvarez to replace De Ligt

Ajax has completed the €15million signing of Edson Alvarez from Club America, helping to address the loss of Matthijs de Ligt.

Club captain De Ligt completed his long-awaited move to Serie A champion Juventus last week, with the Italian side paying an initial €75m for the 19-year-old.

Ajax has wasted little time in spending some of that money on 21-year-old Mexico international Alvarez, who has signed a deal that will keep him at the club until June 2024.

The Dutch giant, which won a domestic double last term as well as reaching the semi-finals of the Champions League, has been busy in the transfer market during the close season.

Alvarez follows Quincy Promes, Lisandro Magallan, Lisandro Martinez and Razvan Marin in signing for Erik ten Hag's squad.

