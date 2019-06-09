LaLiga
Clermont sets up Top 14 final with Toulouse

Clermont Auvergne will face Toulouse in the Top 14 final after an emphatic 33-13 defeat of Lyon in Bordeaux.

Les Jaunards kept their double hopes alive a month after lifting the European Challenge Cup in Newcastle.

Liam Gill put Lyon in front with a try 15 minutes in, but Greig Laidlaw was on target with three penalties before Damian Penaud touched down for a try that the Scotland captain converted to make it 16-8 at the break.

Alivereti Raka added a second Clermont try just after Lyon prop Clement Ric had been shown a yellow card, but Deon Fourie finished at the other end.

Fourie's score came after Camille Lopez's departure to the sin bin, giving Lyon hope of pulling off a fightback.

But it was not to be as George Moala went over after another Laidlaw penalty and Clermont set up a showdown between the regular season's top two at Stade de France next weekend.

