The two-time doubles winners at Flushing Meadows are likely to appear at the tournament for the final time in 2022, with Serena having already announced her intentions to soon retire from tennis.

Both sisters have entered the singles draw, with Serena facing Danka Kovinic in round one while Venus begins her campaign against Alison van Uytvanck.

The pair has not played a Major doubles event together since the 2018 French Open, suffering defeat in the third round, and was most recently paired in New York in 2014, when it reached the quarter-finals.

However, the duo boasts 14 Major doubles titles and three Olympic gold medals and is to be reunited again after the US Open announced the 14 wildcard pairs for the doubles events on Sunday (AEST).

Serena's involvement at the US Open begins on Tuesday (AEST), with Venus following on Wednesday (AEST), before the first round of the women's doubles is scheduled for Thursday and Friday (AEST).