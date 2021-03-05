World No.6 Tsitsipas fought back from 3-1 down in the final set and broke his Russian opponent at five games each before sealing a place in the semi-finals.

The No.2 seed, from Greece, will play No.4 seed Andrey Rublev, from Russia, in Monday's (AEDT) final after Rublev battled past French qualifier Jeremy Chardy 7-6 (7-2) 6-7 (2-7) 6-4.

Tsitsipas beat Rafael Nadal en route to the Australian Open semi-finals before losing to Daniil Medvedev, the runner-up in Melbourne, who crashed out in the opening round in Rotterdam as No.1 seed.