Williams, who beat Daria Gavrilova in her Yarra Valley Classic opener in Melbourne, suffered the injury at last year's US Open then withdrew from the French Open before the second round, ending her 2020 campaign.

But the 39-year-old, who will launch her latest attempt for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title next week, got extra time to recover when the Open was postponed for three weeks over coronavirus complications.

"I couldn't practice because of my achilles," she said.

"I needed time. I don't think I would have been here if it was during the regular season.

"(The delay) was an unwanted blessing.

"I definitely was pushing the limits, but I'm here."

An aggressive Williams showed no outward sign of injury as she beat home hope Gavrilova 6-1, 6-4 in the build-up tournament Monday.

The seven-time Australian Open champion started sluggishly, losing the first three points on serve, before quickly overpowering the Australian.

Gavrilova, ranked 451, was overmatched against her idol but used her speed around the court to make Williams work harder in a more competitive second set.

The American, though, had all the answers and it was a sharp performance from Williams, who lifted the intensity in her second match back after defeating world number three Naomi Osaka in an exhibition in Adelaide on Friday.

Williams, looking to get matches under her belt before the Australian Open, will next play Tsvetana Pironkova of Bulgaria in the round of 16.

In the night match, world number two Simona Halep wore down Anastasia Potapova from Russia with a 6-4, 6-4 victory in the Gippsland Trophy.

The two-time Grand Slam champion was pushed but claimed her second straight scalp having beaten top-ranked Ashleigh Barty in Adelaide.

"I knew it was going to be a difficult match because she hits very strongly and I'm happy to get through," she said.

Halep next plays the winner of Australia's Destanee Aiava and Laura Siegemund of Germany.