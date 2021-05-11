No Roman holiday for Djokovic May 11, 2021 07:41 4:57 min In this wide-ranging interview, world number-1 Novak Djokovic talks practice hits with Andy Murray, why he missed the Mutua Madrid Open and the tactics needed to master the clay of Rome. WATCH Djokovic at the Italian Open LIVE & ONLY on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch tv & beIN SPORTS CONNECT Interviews tennis Novak Djokovic ATP -Latest Videos 4:57 min No Roman holiday for Djokovic 6:39 min Barty discusses Italian Open campaign 1:23 min Cash-strapped Inter asks staff to forgo wages 6:57 min Iglesias stars as Betis wins thriller over Granada 1:30 min Premier League: Fulham v Burnley 1:30 min Fulham consigned to relegation by Burnley 0:54 min Koeman confident he'll coach Barca next season 2:06 min Cavani signs new Man United contract 5:25 min Juve faces Serie A expulsion over Super League 3:43 min Capello slams 'embarrassing' Juventus