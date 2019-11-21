Murray admits to being overweight after Davis Cup win November 21, 2019 06:01 0:49 min Andy Murray admitted he was proud of himself after beating the Netherlands' Tallon Griekspoor in his Davis Cup opener, although he was critical of his own fitness as he claimed to be overweight. WATCH the Davis Cup finals LIVE on beIN SPORTSDAY 3 REPORT: NADAL dethrones croatia as spain advances Interviews tennis Davis Cup Andy Murray Great Britain -Latest Videos 2:16 min Keown urges Arsenal to consider Pochettino swoop 3:24 min Mourinho raids Lille for two coaches 1:39 min Lewandowski warns that his best is yet to come 1:44 min Djokovic happy to beat 'tricky' Nishioka 5:43 min Serbia v Japan - Match 2 (Djokovic v Nishioka) 2:56 min Serbia v Japan - Match 1 (Kranjinovic v Sugita) 2:36 min Mourinho's best bits from last season 2:36 min Mourinho replaces Pochettino at Tottenham 0:30 min Murray defends new Davis Cup format 3:30 min Argentina v Chile - Doubles Highlights