Kyrgios refused to play for several minutes on No.1 Court after Tsitsipas whacked a ball towards the crowd in apparent frustration at losing the second set.

The Australian called for the Greek to be defaulted in the same way Novak Djokovic was at the US Open in 2020 when he hit a ball at an official, suggesting chair umpire Damien Dumusois was "dumb" for not sanctioning his opponent.

“Is that a default or what? He just hit the ball at the f***ing crowd. Are you dumb? So you can hit a ball at the crowd, hit someone and not get defaulted? Are you dumb?,” Kyrgios raged.

"What are you talking about? Novak hit someone, it is the same, it happened right there.

"Bring out more supervisors, I'm not done. You can bring them all out, I don't care. You’re a disgrace. You change the rules whenever you want ... Give me all the supervisors. I’m not playing until we get to the bottom of it.”

"What happened to Novak when he hit the ball into a girl? She was injured. You can't hit a ball into the crowd and hit someone and not get defaulted."

For his part, Tsitsipas said after the match he was aiming at Kyrgios, and also called the Australian "a bully" in his post-match press conference.

Tsitsipas said that on the return he hit into the back wall that he got a code violation for, he was aiming for Kyrgios but missed.



Also called Kyrgios a “bully.”#Wimbledon — Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) July 2, 2022

“Yeah, it’s constant bullying, that’s what he does. He bullies the opponents. He was probably a bully at school himself. I don’t like bullies,” Tsitsipas said.

“I don’t like people that put other people down. He has some good traits in his character, as well. But he also has a very evil side to him, which if it’s exposed, it can really do a lot of harm and bad to the people around him.”

Dumusois did issue Tsitsipas a code viloation for the act, sparking a downward spiral that saw him lose the third set as well before fighting to force the fourth to another tiebreak.

Kyrgios, though, produced some superb tennis to claim it 9-7 and progress to a meeting with world No.56 Brandon Nakashima, from the United States.

Kyrgios himself also earned himself a code violation after being reported by a linesman for swearing.

But the drama was far from done as Tsitsipas flew into a rage of his own early in the third set, having been hit with a point deduction for wildly firing another ball towards the crowd, but hitting the scoreboard instead after Kyrgios produced a mischievous underarm serve when holding to love.

Tsitsipas, increasingly frustrated by Kyrgios's, then complained to Dumusois that "this isn't tennis" and received a point penalty for that tantrum as the match became increasingly bad tempered.

Aside from all the controversy, Kyrgios did produce some fine tennis to win the match, saving all five break points against his serve and firing 14 aces as he again showed his prowess on the grass.

It's the type of form that could see him go deep into the second week if he continues to reproduce it. If Kyrgios gets past Nakashima, he could meet countryman Alex de Minaur, who is also into the fourth round after defeating British hopeful Liam Broady 6-3 6-4 7-5.

"He's a hell of a player and it was a hell of a match. I'm just super happy to be through," Kyrgios said of Tsitsipas after the match before cooling the heat that had built up with his opponent over the course of a tense and gripping contest.

"He [Tsitsipas] was getting frustrated at times – it's a frustrating sport. You all think you can play, but it's very frustrating," the Australian continued.

"I've got ultimate respect for him. Whatever happens on the sport, I love him and I'm close to his brother so ..."

Kyrgios now holds a 4-1 head-to-head lead over Tsitsipas, having also got the better of the world No.5 on the grass at the Halle Open earlier this month.

The 27-year-old also previously courted controversy during his run to the fourth round when he spat in the direction of a "disrespectful" fan during his first-round win over Paul Jubb.

But Kyrgios claimed his antics serve to drive interest in the sport, adding: "It's amazing, everywhere I go I seem to have full stadiums.

"The media loves to write that I'm bad for the sport, but clearly not."