The broadcast camera shook mid-point during the all-German semi-final encounter.

A 5.7 magnitude earthquake was registered to the north of Marquelia, which is to the east of Acapulco.

Zverev went on to secure a 6-4 7-6 (7-5) victory over Koepfer to reach the final.