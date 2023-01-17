De Minaur joins Djoker in second round January 17, 2023 06:51 1:30 min Local hope Alex De Minaur and Novak Djokovic were convincing round one winners, while rain forced fellow Australian Thanasi Kokkinakis to wait until Wednesday to conclude his match. WATCH the ATP Tour & WTA Tour LIVE on beIN SPORTS in 2023 | Foxtel, Kayo, Fetch & CONNECT Highlights Australian Open Novak Djokovic Alex De Minaur Thanasi Kokkinakis Tennis -Latest Videos 4:05 min History for Mozambique in thrilling win over Libya 0:32 min Djokovic feeling the love in Melbourne 0:29 min Djokovic makes winning return to Australian Open 3:54 min Zverev wins first match since June 1:12 min Ten Hag thrilled with Fernandes' game intelligence 0:31 min Andy Murray celebrates milestone win 1:03 min Weghorst convinced he's a good fit for Man United Klopp rules out Liverpool resignation 2:24 min Madagascar posts historic win over Ghana 1:30 min De Minaur joins Djoker in second round