Rogers won 6-2 1-6 7-6 on Arthur Ashe Stadium, leaving Barty shell-shocked after she'd led 5-2 in the final set before surrendering 12 of 16 points to allow her opponent back into the contest.

After falling behind 6-5 in the decider, Barty did hold serve to force the tiebreak, but she couldn't wrest back the momentum, and after going point for point until 5-5 in the breaker, Rogers grabbed the crucial mini-break to take it 7-5, and contest, too.

“Just fighting for every point. That’s so cliché,” Rogers said when asked to explain her incredible victory. “I just said, ‘Make balls, try to stay in this match. It can’t get any worse, you’ve lost to her every time, so try something different'," she added.

"I was just trying to stay in the point longer than Ash. She was handling my pace really well tonight, I feel like the harder I hit the ball, the better she hit, so I tried to throw in some high ones. "That is definitely not the way I like to play, but it's what I needed to do tonight. So I was happy with myself for problem-solving." Rogers, who had never beaten a world No.1 prior to this, will face British qualifier Emma Raducanu, one of three 18-year-old players still alive in this year's US Open, in the next round.