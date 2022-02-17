Andy Murray chats to beIN February 17, 2022 23:49 11:45 min EXCLUSIVE: Tennis star Andy Murray reflected on his decorated career, discussed his strong start to the season, chatted about the 2022 FIFA World Cup and more! WATCH Andy Murray on the ATP Tour LIVE on beIN SPORTS | Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV & beIN SPORTS CONNECT Interviews Andy Murray ATP tour Tennis -Latest Videos 11:45 min Andy Murray chats to beIN 0:45 min LaLiga boss Tebas sure Mbappe will join Madrid 0:34 min Xavi eyes off Europa League glory 1:17 min Djokovic willing to miss slams over vaccine stance 0:41 min Klopp hails 'adult performance' 1:31 min Coman late show salvages first-leg draw for Bayern 1:31 min Reds in command after late Firmino and Salah goals 5:30 min Atleti top-four hopes dealt major blow by Levante 5:53 min SPFL: Aberdeen v St Johnstone 0:53 min Guardiola marvels at 'perfect player' Silva