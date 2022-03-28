Watch Premier Padel LIVE on beIN SPORTS

beIN has agreed an initial one-year deal to broadcast the 2022 season with the option of extending the deal further. This agreement means padel fans will be able to enjoy at least 10 Premier Padel tour events this campaign, starting with the first category one event of the tour, the Ooredoo Qatar Major 2022, taking place at the Khalifa International Tennis & Squash Complex from 28 March to 2 April 2022.

Premier Padel is the official global padel tour governed by the International Padel Federation (FIP) and backed by the Professional Padel Association (PPA) and Qatar Sports Investments (QSI).

Padel is one of the fastest growing sports in the world with over 25 million players globally (a figure that has doubled in the past five years), with participation equally split between men and women, spanning all ages and backgrounds. In several territories, the sport is second only to football in terms of popularity. The sport is particularly popular across the MENA region.

Registrations for the Ooredoo Qatar Major 2022 have already seen records broken, with 123 pairs registered including players from 19 different countries. The prize money for each Major – which is also a record – has been disclosed as €525,000 for each tournament making Monday’s Ooredoo Qatar Major 2022 the one of the most lucrative events in the sport’s history.

