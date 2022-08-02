Kyrgios rules out appearing at Laver Cup

The Australian has played in all the previous four editions of the tournament, but has stated he will instead spend time with his family rather than represent Team World at the O2 Arena.

Wimbledon runner-up Kyrgios has not played a singles match since his defeat to Novak Djokovic in the final in SW19 on 11 July AEST.

He has been involved in doubles action, however, winning the doubles title at the Atlanta Open with playing partner Thanasi Kokkinakis.

Kyrgios' absence will be a big blow for Team World in London next month, which is due to be captained by John McEnroe.

In an Instagram story, Kyrgios said: "No Laver Cup for me this year!!! Just letting you all know. Gotta have that home time with my family and beautiful girlfriend."