Six Nations
Tennis

Kvitova latest seed to fall in women's draw

Petra Kvitova became the latest seeded casualty in the women's draw at the Australian Open.

Getty Images

Petra Kvitova made a surprise second-round exit at the Australian Open on Wednesday.

The Czech ninth seed and two-time Wimbledon champion fell to Sorana Cirstea 6-4 1-6 6-1 on a warm day at Melbourne Park.

Runner-up in 2019 and a quarter-finalist last year, Kvitova bowed out after a costly 44 unforced errors in two hours, three minutes.

Cirstea, meanwhile, reached the third round of the Australian Open for just the fourth time.

It marked the Romanian's first win over a top-10 player since 2017, when she beat Karolina Pliskova in Beijing.

Cirstea will face another Czech, 19th seed Marketa Vondrousova, in the third round.

Kvitova is among 10 seeds to have departed in the women's draw, joining Victoria Azarenka, Angelique Kerber, Bianca Andreescu, Petra Martic, Johanna Konta, Maria Sakkari, Wang Qiang, Zhang Shuai and Alison Riske.

News tennis Australian Open Petra Kvitova Sorana Cirstea
Previous Serena powers past Stojanovic, Kvitova crashes out
Read
Serena powers past Stojanovic, Kvitova crashes out
Next Serena welcomes absence of lines people
Read
Serena welcomes absence of lines people

Latest Stories