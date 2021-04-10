LaLiga
Tennis

Kudermetova cuts short Badosa's charge

There will be no dream first WTA Tour final for Ash Barty's conqueror Paula Badosa at the Charleston Open after she was defeated in the last four by Veronika Kudermetova.

Getty Images

Badosa claimed the biggest win of her career so far in the quarter-finals when she knocked out Australia's world No.1 Barty.

But the 23-year-old, twice beaten in the semis at WTA 250-level events in the past year, came up short against No.15 seed Kudermetova.

The Russian was clinical, taking four of her six break-point opportunities in a straightforward 6-3 6-3 success.

Kudermetova had previously knocked out Sloane Stephens but will now be favourite against Danka Kovinic.

The underdog's straight-sets defeat of Ons Jabeur in the last four should ensure there is no complacency from Kudermetova.

In Bogota, 19-year-old wildcard Maria Camila Osorio Serrano will play for the title after swatting aside qualifier Harmony Tan 6-1 6-2.

The former top-ranked junior will have to negotiate No.5 seed Tamara Zidansek, however, after she defeated Viktoriya Tomova 6-3 7-5.

News tennis Ashleigh Barty Veronika Kudermetova Paula Badosa WTA Tour
