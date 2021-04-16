LaLiga
Tennis

Jabeur advances to Charleston quarters

Ons Jabeur and in-form Maria Camila Osorio Serrano both progressed to the quarter-finals of the MUSC Health Women's Open.

Getty Images

WATCH the WTA Tour LIVE & EXCLUSIVE on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

No.1 seed Jabeur eased past American Alycia Parks, the world No.313, 6-4 6-0 in Charleston on Friday (AEST).

Eyeing her first WTA Tour title, Tunisian Jabeur will face Nao Hibino for a place in the semi-finals.

Colombia's Osorio Serrano, who claimed her maiden singles title at the Copa Colsanitas in Bogota last week, rallied past Christina McHale 2-6 7-6 (7-2) 7-6 (7-1).

Osorio Serrano and Clara Tauson will go head-to-head in the quarters at the WTA 250 event.

Linda Fruhvirtova, the 15-year-old Czech teen, and Astra Sharma also advanced at the expense of Emma Navarro and No.8 seed Madison Brengle.

News tennis Ons Jabeur WTA Tour Maria Camila Osorio Serrano
Previous Tomljanovic bows out, Rogers reaches quarters
Read
Tomljanovic bows out, Rogers reaches quarters
Next Nadal joins Djokovic on Monte Carlo scrap heap
Read
Nadal joins Djokovic on Monte Carlo scrap heap

Latest Stories

>